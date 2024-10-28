The car belongs to Ruhan Firoz Khan, a businessman from Bandra. The incident took place at 1 am on Sunday, when he was at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian - At the top with his friends

Shilpa Shetty Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian - At the top has come under the radar due to security concerns after a luxury car was stolen from the celebrity dining joint’s parking lot. The car was stolen on Sunday from the Kohinoor Square parking lot in Dadar West as the businessman was enjoying his food.

Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian - At the top faces security concerns

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the car, a BMW Z4, belongs to Ruhan Firoz Khan, a businessman from Bandra. The incident took place at 1 am on Sunday, when he was at the restaurant with his friends.

An officer said, “He gave his car keys to the valet, employed by the restaurant. When the restaurant closed, he came down. He asked the parking staff of the restaurant to bring his car. He was shocked to learn that his car disappeared from the parking lot. Ruhan then asked the staff of the building to check the CCTV footage after which it became clear that the BMW Z4 was stolen at around 2 am by unknown men.”

“Based on Ruhan’s complaint, we booked unknown men under section 303(2) (punishment for theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and launched a manhunt to trace the accused,” the officer added.

The police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused. They are currently combing through CCTV footage.

