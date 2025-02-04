Breaking News
Shots fired outside Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon's Canada residence, Jaipal Bhullar gang claims responsibility

Updated on: 04 February,2025 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Prem Dhillon is known for the songs "Boot Cut", "Old Skool" and "Majha Block". He hails from Amritsar and is married to his longtime girlfriend Harmanjeet Kaur Rai

Prem Dhillon Pic/Instagram

After popular singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal made headlines for shots being fired outside their respective homes in Canada, Punjabi star Prem Dhillon faced a similar situation after his home came under attack. According to reports, the Jaipal Bhullar gang has taken responsibility for the same in a post that has gone viral. The post also mentions the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot in 2022 in Punjab. 


Prem Dhillon is known for the songs "Boot Cut", "Old Skool" and "Majha Block". He hails from Amritsar and is married to his longtime girlfriend Harmanjeet Kaur Rai. 


AP Dhillon's home attacked 


Last year, shots were fired outside AP Dhillon's home in Vancouver. Taking to Instagram Story, the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker posted a note in which he thanked his well-wishers for reaching out to him. However, he did not mention details regarding the alleged incident.

"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all," AP Dhillon wrote.

AP Dhillon rose to fame with the chart-topping hit Brown Munde (2020). His other popular songs include Excuses, With You, Toxic, Tere Te, Spaceship, Insane and True Stories.

According to reports, a man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the incident. 

Shooting outside Gippy Grewal's house 

In November 2023, Gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's residence in the White Rock neighborhood of Vancouver, Canada. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the orchestrated attack. The group, notorious for criminal activities, declared its involvement through a Facebook post, citing Grewal's proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the reason for the assault.

The post read, "While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your 'brother' to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us. Your impassioned reaction to the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained."

Meanwhile, Prem Dhillon is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. 

AP Dhillon gippy grewal Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi Entertainment News Celebrity Life

