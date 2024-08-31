Deeply affected by the gruesome rape-murder case in Kolkata, singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her concert

Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her Kolkata concert, part of the "All Hearts Tour," due to ongoing protests in West Bengal following the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month. The concert was scheduled for September 14 this year.

Shreya on Saturday, took to her social media account to announce the decision. In a statement that she shared on her Instagram account, the singer revealed that she is deeply affected by the gruesome incident.

"I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself the very thought of sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine," read her statement.

"With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters (Ishq FM) and I wish to reschedule our concert "Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour lshq FM Grand Concert" which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024, to a new date in October 2024. This concert was highly anticipated by all of us, but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country (sic)," it said.

"I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert. Please stay together with my band and myself, as we stand united against the demons of humankind. I request you to bear with us while we announce a new date. Your current tickets will remain valid for the new date. Looking forward to seeing you all. Love, prayers and hope, Shreya Ghoshal," it further read.

The concert is now expected to take place in October. However, no official date has been announced yet.