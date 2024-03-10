Breaking News
A tale of two cities
A tale of two cities

Updated on: 11 March,2024 05:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Ghoshal joins hands with French singer Tayc for dance number, Yimmy yimmy

A tale of two cities

Shreya Ghoshal and Jacqueliene Fernandez

Listen to this article
A tale of two cities
x
00:00

Shreya Ghoshal’s latest dance single Yimmy  yimmy is touted as a cross-cultural collaboration between her, Rajat Nagpal, and French R&B singer, Tayc. “I always look forward to collaborations with artistes from all over the world. We can bring the uniqueness of our cultures to the mix, and the result is always special,” says the singer, of the track that also features Jacqueliene Fernandez. 


Penned by Rana Sotal and Tayc, the song has been pieced together by choreographer duo Piyush-Shazia. Speaking about her work on the number, Fernandez says, “Because this number is catchy, upbeat, and one that will propel you to get up and dance, I loved the number. I was glad to associate with talents like Shreya and Tayc.”


Today in music


March 11, 2015: A jury ruled that the writers of Robin Thicke’s Blurred lines copied a Marvin Gaye track. The family of the late singer was awarded $7.3mn.

