Shreya Ghoshal’s latest dance single Yimmy yimmy is touted as a cross-cultural collaboration between her, Rajat Nagpal, and French R&B singer, Tayc. “I always look forward to collaborations with artistes from all over the world. We can bring the uniqueness of our cultures to the mix, and the result is always special,” says the singer, of the track that also features Jacqueliene Fernandez.

Penned by Rana Sotal and Tayc, the song has been pieced together by choreographer duo Piyush-Shazia. Speaking about her work on the number, Fernandez says, “Because this number is catchy, upbeat, and one that will propel you to get up and dance, I loved the number. I was glad to associate with talents like Shreya and Tayc.”

