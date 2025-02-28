In his weekly meme reaction videos, Tanmay Bhat took a jibe at the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. Calling himself comedy's patient zero, he also roasted Ranveer Allahbadia

Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat roasts Ranveer Allahbadia: He is not replying to my messages, wonder what happened'

Comedian Tanmay Bhat recently released a meme reaction video on his YouTube channel. The comedian often drops similar videos where he along with few other comedians react to memes on the internet. In his latest video, he also took a jibe at the ongoing controversy around India's Got Latent. In the video, Bhat roasted Ranveer Allahbadia and said that he is not responding to his messages.

Tanmay roasts Ranveer

Tanmay Bhat was joined by Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava and Ravi Gupta on the show. In the video, Bhat read out a comment from a viewer which was dig at Ranveer's controversial comment that landed him in legal trouble. The comment read, "Tanmay, would you rather continue doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?

The panelists burst out into laughter at this comment. Meanwhile, Tanmay said, "Actually just 2 weeks before this whole thing happened I texted Ranveer saying 'sun naa, aake fitness meme pe react karte hain'. Reply nahi kar raha aaj kal, pata nahi kya chal raha hai ((I texted him two weeks ago. But he's not responding. Don't know what's going on)."

Tanmay reacts to IGL controversy

In the same video, a viewer asked Tanmay and others, "How come these people are not taking a stand for everything that’s happening?" Reacting to this Rohan Joshi who is also a former AIB member said, "We are literally here doing our job. What more stand do you need?"

Tanmay is looked at as a mentor figure to Samay. Referring to the same, comedian Kaustubh joked, “Aapko bol rahe hain. Aap the uske (Samay) godfather… (They are asking you as you were his godfather).”

Another panellist, Piyush Sharma, added, “They are expecting ki Tanmay bolega ki ‘Bete se pehle baap ke through jaana hoga (you have to go through the father to mess with the son)’,” a reference to a line from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Tanmay while responding to the question referred to his own controversies in the past especially with the 2015 AIB roast. The comedian said, “Whenever someone in your family falls sick with a rare illness, you remember an uncle who had the same condition seven years ago and call him to ask about it. I am comedy’s patient zero.”

About Ranveer Allahbadia case

Maharashtra Cyber cell is currently investigating the case registered by it against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent". Ranveer's comment directed at a contestant did not sit well with certain audience member leading to a massive social media uproar. It was followed by multiple cases against Ranveer. Samay Raina and other members who attended the show as panellists in the past were also called in for questioning. Tanmay Bhat also was a panellist for one of the episodes. The Maharashtra cyber officials had earlier stated that it has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case.