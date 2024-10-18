Rhea introduces comedy icons Tanmay Bhatt and Zakir Khan in the latest episode. The comedians bring a mix of humor and sincerity, discussing their lives

In Pic: Zakir Khan and Tanmay Bhat

After the super successful first three episodes, Rhea Chakraborty’s 'Chapter 2' podcast continues to captivate listeners with its engaging and open conversations. The fourth episode promises to maintain this trend, offering a blend of entertainment and thought-provoking insights.

Tanmay Bhat & Zakir Khan on Rhea’s Podcast

Now, Rhea introduces comedy icons Tanmay Bhat and Zakir Khan in the latest episode. The comedians bring a mix of humour and sincerity, discussing their lives, including their experiences with love and relationships. While addressing the rumours surrounding his alleged relationship with Rhea, Tanmay told Zakir, “You know, apparently she is my alleged girlfriend,” and Rhea reacted by saying, “My alleged boyfriends.”

Tanmay Bhat on Relationships

Talking about relationships, Tanmay Bhat said, "I feel like life is actually a single-player video game. You keep playing in single-player mode, but when a partner comes along, you choose whether you want to play doubles today, you want to play a two-player game. But in reality, life is single-player; you're dealing with your own issues, your own conditioning, your own problems. And the only way to continue growing is to grow yourself and let someone else be a part of your growth, but not be tied to them."

About Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast

The podcast began with a heart-to-heart chat with Sushmita Sen, which garnered acclaim for its honest and compelling dialogue. A deep dive with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan followed in the second episode, enriching the series with layered discussions. The third episode brought Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to share their life experiences and personal reflections.

Fans React to the Promo of the New Episode

As soon as Rhea dropped the promo of the new episode of 'Chapter 2', fans started reacting to it. One said, “More unlimited, undisputed, unprecedented power to the ULTIMATE BOSS LADY.” “Yay!! Been waiting for this. Love the fun vibe between you all. Can't wait to watch,” another commented. A third user wrote, “Dii, we all Rcians are with you. More power to you, dii. May you be more prosperous, successful, and happy.”

The podcast marks a fresh chapter for Rhea Chakraborty, centred on positivity and personal growth. It aims to deliver thoughtful content with every episode, featuring prominent guests who share candid stories that inspire new beginnings.