Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was the latest guest on an episode of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast 'Chapter 2'. The actor got candid about his two failed marriages and also spilled the beans if he’s up to tying the knot for the third time. Rhea asked Aamir for his take on the institution of marriage and his advice if she should go for such a commitment.

What Aamir Khan said

Aamir jokingly said, “I have had two unsuccessful marriages, so don’t ask for marriage advice from me. I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship. I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena (Dutta) and Kiran (Rao), we are like one family. Life is unpredictable, so how can we trust it? So marriages working depends from person to person.”

When asked if he would consider marrying for the third time, Aamir added, “I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”

Aamir's two failed marriages

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2022, after 15 years of marriage.

Mr Perfectionist's work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, Aamir is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film. Earlier this month, the film wrapped up its shoot after an intense 70-day schedule with no breaks.

In a recent update, the makers unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence, which is touted to be one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.