Aapka Apna Zakir

It’s been confirmed that Zakir Khan’s show, Aapka Apna Zakir, won’t be airing on TV anymore. Zakir Khan, known for his unique storytelling and popularity as a comedian, has hit an unexpected roadblock. Despite the show’s strong start on August 10, 2024, it was cancelled in less than a month.

Aapka Apna Zakir cancelled: The real reason it's being taken off air

Zakir Khan's show, Aapka Apna Zakir, has been taken off the air on Sony TV. According to reports from Times Now, a source mentioned that the show was cancelled due to "low TRP." The source further shared with the outlet, "The second week's ratings of Aapka Apna Zakir are so abysmally low that the makers almost fell off from their chairs. They have decided and informed Zakir about scrapping the show."

Reports indicate that only 6 episodes of the show have been filmed, and it's unclear if any more episodes will be released, "They were only getting big stars and there was nothing interesting about the show when it comes to its creative aspects. Hence, the ratings are low, as the audience has obviously rejected the show. Yeh Public Hai Yeh Sab Janti Hai."

About Zakir's 'Aapka Apna Zakir' show when it was released:

Previously, in an interview with Mid-day, Zakir opened up about the show's name. He said, "The name wasn’t my idea. I wanted something else. I was democratic with my team and the channel’s team when they came up with this name. They said it was the best name, and I disagreed. I kept offering alternatives, but they insisted it wasn’t as good as Aapka Apna Zakir. I thought if I fought for this, I might lose out on some [bigger negotiation] later. I decided it was a smaller battle and gave in. We all have only one veto. Now, I like the name. My title didn’t have my name in them."

Talking about the negotiating process with the channel, he stated, "It wasn’t much of a negotiation; it was a collaborative effort. They’ve been nice and kind; they’ve given me a lot of space, which I hadn’t expected [laughs]. Everything transpired smoothly. Whenever we didn’t like something and asked for a change, they readily agreed."