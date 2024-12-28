Uorfi, while talking about the incident, wrote, “I think I missed the memo. Nowadays, people think it's cool to abuse someone or just slut-shame someone for some views"

Samay Raina

Listen to this article Uorfi Javed makes BIG statement after leaving Samay Raina’s show midway: ‘People think it's cool to slut-shame’ x 00:00

Earlier, a report came in that Uorfi Javed walked out of Samay Raina's India’s Got Lalent after a few contestants disrespected her and slut-shamed her. Now, Uorfi herself took to her Instagram stories and confirmed that something happened with her while she went on Samay Raina’s show as a guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uorfi Javed reacts to report of walking out of India’s Got Latent

Uorfi, while talking about the incident, wrote, “I think I missed the memo. Nowadays, people think it's cool to abuse someone or just slut-shame someone for some views. I'm sorry, but I'm not okay with anyone abusing me or slut-shaming me for my body count (which they don't know but just assumed must be high). All this for what? For 2 minutes of fame? The guy who abused me wasn't even joking; he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on stage in front of so many people.”

She further continued and talked about another contestant who came and compared her with adult star Mia Khalifa. While talking about what she felt, Uorfi wrote, “The next one was just trying to be cool, slut-shaming me, comparing me to Mia Khalifa, expressing his displeasure over my high body count. I was disgusted. I should've said something to these men, but I didn’t because the place I was at, everyone thought this was cool.”

“No, it's not. It’s not cool,” she concluded.

Later, Uorfi shared another story for the host of the show, Samay Raina, and wrote, “Also, in no way do I blame @maisamayhoon! He is a friend; I'm talking about the contestants! The entire team came and consoled me. Samay has been nothing but nice to me since then.”

Uorfi Javed walks out of Samay Raina’s show

As reported by TellyChakkar, Uorfi Javed was shooting for India’s Got Lalent when a contestant crossed the line and made some abusive comments against her. It has been claimed that while one contestant called her a derogatory remark, another compared her with an adult star, which left Uorfi disappointed. Uorfi gradually decided to walk off the stage when the host of the show, Samay Raina, didn’t intervene, and this is what led to the situation getting out of hand.

Samay Raina & Kusha Kapila controversy

This is absolutely not the first time Raina or his show has landed in controversy because of dark humor. Earlier, he made headlines when he roasted Kusha Kapila over her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. This happened on Ashish Solanki’s show, after which Kusha blocked Samay Raina and wrote in her YouTube community notes, “It was done in good faith and for a friend. Nobody has been paid (neither comics nor guests) for it, so the argument that people are ‘being paid big fat cheques to hear their insults’ is baseless."