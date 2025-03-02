Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to Instagram to alert her followers about the manipulated content and clarify that she has no connection with it and it doesn't reflect her views

Vidya Balan

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan alerted fans after a fake AI-generated video of her surfaced on social media. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star took a firm stand against the misuse of artificial intelligence after discovering that a deepfake clip featuring her has hit the viral note. She issued a clarification about the same.

Vidya Balan on deepfake videos

The 'Kahaani' actor took to Instagram to alert her followers about the manipulated content and clarify that she has no connection with it. Sharing the deepfake video along with a statement, Vidya wrote, "There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic."

She emphasized that she had no involvement in creating or distributing the video and did not endorse its content in any manner.

Vidya further urged her fans to be cautious and verify information before sharing such content. "Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content," she wrote.

Deepfake technology, which enables the creation of highly realistic yet fabricated videos, has increasingly targeted celebrities. Several Indian film personalities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, among others, have previously been victims of similar manipulations.

Vidya Balan’s work front

Vidya Balan made her film debut with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003. She ventured into Bollywood with Parineeta in 2005. The Pradeep Sarkar-directed musical romantic comedy earned the actress critical acclaim and shot her to instant fame.

Most recently, Vidya was seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika. The film marked Vidya’s much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in this popular franchise. In the latest movie, Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Rooh Baba. He was joined by actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The horror-comedy was released on November 1.