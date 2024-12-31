Despite her acting prowess, Vidya Balan was constantly trolled for her weight. In 2024, she stunned everyone with her dramatic transformation, that too sans any workout

Vidya Balan Pic/ANI, Instagram

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is considered one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. She celebrates her birthday on January 1. The Government of India honoured her with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2014 for her contributions to the film industry. Since making her big Bollywood debut in 2005, till now she has delivered some outstanding performances in her career. Despite her acting prowess, Vidya was constantly trolled for her weight. In 2024, she stunned everyone with her dramatic transformation, that too sans any workout.

How Vidya Balan lost weight sans workout

In an earlier interview with Galatta Plus, Vidya Balan shared, “All my life, I have struggled to be thin. I have dieted and exercised like crazy, and sometimes, I would lose weight, and it would come back... and then, early this year, I met a nutritional group called Amura (Amura Health) in Chennai. They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat'. So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it is called, and it worked beautifully for me and the weight went like that because they eliminated foods that were not suiting me."

She mentioned that being a vegetarian she assumed that all vegetables are good. The treatment revealed that spinach and bottle guard didn’t suit her.

Vidya added, "They asked me to stop working out. You know everyone has been telling me 'Oh my God, you are your slimmest' and I have not worked out all year. This is the first year that I have not worked out," she revealed.

Vidya Balan’s work front

Vidya made her film debut with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003. She ventured into Bollywood with Parineeta in 2005. The Pradeep Sarkar-directed musical romantic comedy earned the actress critical acclaim and shot her to instant fame.

Most recently, Vidya was seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika. The film marked Vidya’s much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in this popular franchise. In the latest movie, Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Rooh Baba. He was joined by actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The horror-comedy was released on November 1.