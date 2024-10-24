The clip shows Vidya Balan approaching a crowd during an event, where fellow actress Triptii Dimri was also present. The video allegedly showcased the OG Manjulika giving Triptii the cold shoulder

A recent video featuring Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has sparked a lot of buzz on social media. The clip shows Balan approaching a crowd during an event, where fellow actress Triptii Dimri was also present. The video allegedly showcased the OG Manjulika giving Triptii the cold shoulder.

Vidya Balan ignores Triptii Dimri at a recent event?

What caught viewers' attention was the moment when Triptii Dimri reached out her hand in greeting, but Balan appeared to overlook her, instead acknowledging everyone else around her. As the video circulated, many fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Some expressed disappointment, suggesting that it seemed like a deliberate snub, while others defended Balan, stating that it might have been an honest mistake in the midst of the bustling crowd.

One fan wrote, "Aisa kuch bhi nhi hai …sometimes happens mere sth bhi ho jata hai …tum log kewal judge karye raho sabko …🤘🏻"

"Maybe they had greeted each other already," wrote another.

"Kya notice karna tha yeh bhi batado," said another.

Kartik Aaryan gushes about Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will always remain special for Kartik Aaryan for various reasons, especially for getting an opportunity to work with ace actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan.

In an interview with ANI, Kartik shared his experience working on the third instalment of the successful franchise and how his dream of working with Madhuri and Vidya was fulfilled.

"I felt like I was in a dream...could not be more grateful that I got the chance to share screen space with Vidya ji and Madhuri ji in the film and that too with them in one frame. I will always remember this. I have learnt so much from them. I have always been a big fan of Madhuri ji and Vidya ji. From having lunch together with them on sets to acting with them, I will remember the moments spent with them on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sets for a lifetime," he expressed.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is scheduled to be released this Diwali. In the horror-comedy film, Kartik will be seen reprising his role of 'Rooh Baba'.

On receiving positive response for the film's assets unveiled by the makers so far, Kartik said, "There's so much excitement among the audience for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. For the trailer and title track, they have given us so much love, and I truly feel blessed. Now, wherever I go for promotions audience especially kids are calling me 'Rooh Baba'...they are doing 'spooky slide' step...internet is flooded with memes also...I am loving this promotional phase a lot."