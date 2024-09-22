Vir Das invites budding designers for his outfit as International Emmy awards host, shares his requirement

Vir Das will be hosting the International Emmy Awards 2024 in New York this November. The comedian has asked new designers to help him create his outfit

Vir Das is all set to become the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. He recently announced the same through his social media platform. Earlier, the comedian had even won an International Emmy for his stand-up act 'Vir Das: Landing'. Ahead of the November show, Vir has called out for new and budding designers to make his outfit for the show. This is not the first time the comedian has done something like this. For his previous Emmy appearances as well he had opted for new designers instead of fancy and established designers.

Attention new designer, Vir Das has an offer you cannot refuse

On Sunday, Das took to his Instagram handle and penned down his requirements for an outfit to host the International Emmy Awards 2024. It is a huge platform and would be attended by artists from across the globe and would therefore be a huge opportunity for budding designers to display their work.

"Alright folks. I'm going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I'm going to wear something Indian from home. I'm also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we're gonna launch someone new. So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email at contact@zazuproduction.com. I would attach details on your stuff and experience please. We get a lot of emails," he wrote.

He added, "I want to be clear. This is super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience. You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you :-) It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo. We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right. Cheers".

Vir Das on becoming first Indian to host International Emmy Awards

Come November 25, the actor-comic will head back to the prestigious gala in New York—this time as the host. With this, he becomes the first Indian to achieve the feat. It’s quite an honour, but Das says he is “pretty chill” about it. “We just announced it, but I’ve known about it for a few months. The expectations are high and I’ll celebrate if I get it right. I’m now starting to put pressure on myself. I’ll write it myself. The jokes will be a mix of things—it will be a few weeks after the American elections, enough things would’ve happened in the world. Plus, there will be many nominees and content makers in the audience whom I want to talk about. I want to get something like this absolutely right,” he tells Mid-day.