Breaking News
Three held for raping woman after promising to get her job in Palghar
Mumbai Police launches probe into Malaika Arora's father's death, says its a suicide
Doctor defrauded of Rs 26.52 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Navi Mumbai
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Cops nab man seen assaulting car driver on busy street in viral video
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vir Das announces hell be hosting International Emmy Awards Hrithik Roshan goes wow

Vir Das announces he'll be hosting International Emmy Awards, Hrithik Roshan goes 'wow'

Updated on: 11 September,2024 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

After winning an International Emmy in 2023, actor-comedian Vir Das is all set to host the show this year

Vir Das announces he'll be hosting International Emmy Awards, Hrithik Roshan goes 'wow'

Vir Das

Listen to this article
Vir Das announces he'll be hosting International Emmy Awards, Hrithik Roshan goes 'wow'
x
00:00

Actor-comedian Vir Das can't keep calm as he has an exciting task to take on. The Call Me Bae star is going to host the International Emmy Awards this year! The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday that Das is all set to host the 2024 International Emmys.


Vir Das shares excitement on hosting International Emmys



Sharing the news and his excitement on social media, Das wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host 🇮🇳🙏 I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!" Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on his post, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done." Actress Shweta Tripathi reacted, "Whoaaaaaaa this is absolutely amazing!!💫 Shall be watching."


 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

 

Vir Das won an International Emmy in 2023

Das was nominated in the comedy category in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his most recent Netflix comedy special Landing. The Bollywood star is currently on his international Mind Fool tour. Additionally, Das has created, produced and starred in multiple series including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the thriller Hasmukh for Netflix and the travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

He also starred in Judd Apatow’s The Bubble and is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He’s also the lead singer of India’s comedy-rock band Alien Chutney. He stars as Satyajit Sen in Amazon Prime Video's latest release, Call Me Bae, playing a morally grey TV news anchor.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy Host to his impressive list of talents,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience."

The International Emmy Awards will take place on November 25 in New York City.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vir das emmy awards Entertainment News hollywood news hrithik roshan bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK