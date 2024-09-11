After winning an International Emmy in 2023, actor-comedian Vir Das is all set to host the show this year

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das can't keep calm as he has an exciting task to take on. The Call Me Bae star is going to host the International Emmy Awards this year! The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday that Das is all set to host the 2024 International Emmys.

Vir Das shares excitement on hosting International Emmys

Sharing the news and his excitement on social media, Das wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host 🇮🇳🙏 I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!" Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on his post, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done." Actress Shweta Tripathi reacted, "Whoaaaaaaa this is absolutely amazing!!💫 Shall be watching."

Vir Das won an International Emmy in 2023

Das was nominated in the comedy category in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his most recent Netflix comedy special Landing. The Bollywood star is currently on his international Mind Fool tour. Additionally, Das has created, produced and starred in multiple series including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the thriller Hasmukh for Netflix and the travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon.

He also starred in Judd Apatow’s The Bubble and is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He’s also the lead singer of India’s comedy-rock band Alien Chutney. He stars as Satyajit Sen in Amazon Prime Video's latest release, Call Me Bae, playing a morally grey TV news anchor.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy Host to his impressive list of talents,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience."

The International Emmy Awards will take place on November 25 in New York City.