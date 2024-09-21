The Indian version of The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, has received a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager

An Emmy nomination

The Indian version of The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, has received a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The series is the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS). The series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both John le Carre’s novel, and the British show of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. It will compete with Les Gouttes de Dieu, The Newsreader—Season 2, and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido—Season 2.

A passionate actor

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai believes Kangana Ranaut’s venture into politics will not affect her acting career. Referring to her as a performer who “loves her profession”, he said, “I think she will manage both jobs very well.” Asked about the developments on the third instalment of the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, he said: “It depends on the story [that we crack]. We have been working on it. The day I crack a good story, we will definitely go ahead.” The filmmaker shared that Ranaut will feature in the third instalment, reiterating, “It will be done with Kangana only.” The film also featured R Madhavan.

Grabbing eyeballs

Actor-producer Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad has collected R13.44 crore net in its re-run at the domestic box office, surpassing the money it earned when it was released in 2018. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films, the horror drama received critical acclaim when it released in theatres on October 12, 2018. It was re-released in theatres last week on popular demand from fans.

Oscar hopeful

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, which became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at Cannes, could now well make its way to the Oscars. The film is being released in Kerala on Saturday and later across India by actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s company. It has been submitted to the Film Federation of India (FFI), which decides which movies will represent India in the international feature film category at the Oscars. The announcement is likely to be made next week. “We’ll try everything that we can,” Daggubati said.

And another

Meanwhile, filmmaker Kiran Rao says she hopes her film, Laapataa Ladies, will be considered for India’s official entry at the 2025 Academy Awards. It is the filmmaker’s long-cherished dream that her movie would represent the country at the Oscar stage. At the same time, Rao said the Film Federation of India (FFI) will pick the best film. “My dream would be fulfilled if it goes [to the Oscars]. But it’s a process, and I’m hoping it’ll be considered.”