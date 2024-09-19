The Indian version of 'The Night Manager' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmys Awards

Nominations for the 2024 International Emmy Awards were announced today by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Indian version of 'The Night Manager' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor has been nominated for Best Drama Series. It is the only nominee from India this year.

International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said in a statement, “Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys’ much-coveted global stage. We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding programs and performances, they are once again a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling across all genres, countries, and cultures.”

The 52nd International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 25.

Vir Das to host 2024 International Emmy Awards

Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is set to host the 2024 International Emmys. Taking to his Instagram account, Virdas shared his excitement as he wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited! Das was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. He is the first Indian who will host this prestigious event.

About ‘The Night Manager’

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organization, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi 'The Night Manager' stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The 'Night Manager' Indian version shows Shaan Sengupta, played by Roy Kapur, a night manager at a Dhaka hotel who gets embroiled in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) after he witnesses a brutal crime.