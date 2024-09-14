Despite its initial underwhelming reception, 'Tumbbad' garnered critical acclaim for its gripping narrative, sensational performances, and exceptional production design

A still from 'Tumbbad'

Seasoned actor Sohum Shah’s ‘Tumbbad’, the visually stunning folk horror film, was initially conceptualized in 1996 and took 22 years to make its way to the big screen, finally releasing in 2018. Despite its initial underwhelming reception, the film garnered critical acclaim for its gripping narrative, sensational performances, and exceptional production design.

The making of ‘Tumbbad’ began in 1996

On September 13, ‘Tumbbad’ is making a thunderous comeback to theaters due to popular demand, offering both new fans and loyal followers a chance to experience its eerie and atmospheric world once again. INOX Movies made a social media post about this on their handle, captioned, “From concept to classic! After 22 years in the making, Tumbbad finally wowed audiences in 2018, and now it's set to return in 2024 with its spine-chilling visuals.”

More than 13,000 tickets sold for ‘Tumbbad’ re-release

The re-release has already generated significant buzz, with over 13,000 advance tickets sold across major national chains, including 9,200 at PVR and INOX, and 3,800 at Cinepolis. This overwhelming response indicates that the re-release is poised to break its original first-day record, reflecting a renewed appreciation for the film’s trailblazing contribution to the folk horror genre.

About Sohum Shah’s ‘Tumbbad’

‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography.

Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Along with Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.