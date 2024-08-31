‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. The film starred Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao

The acclaimed 2018 film ‘Tumbbad’, a standout in the horror-fantasy genre, is set for a re-release in theaters on September 13. This re-release provides another chance for both long-time fans and newcomers to experience the film on the big screen once again. Known for its mythical narrative set in a fictional village, ‘Tumbbad’ entertained audiences with its blend of supernatural horror and an enthralling tale of greed.

Sohum Shah recently uploaded the poster of 'Tumbbad' on his Instagram feed. The poster has already sparked considerable excitement among netizens. The news of the films re-release brought a lot of excitement among fans of the film who would get the chance to relive the magic of the movie once again.

Actor Vijay Varma took to the comment section and wrote, "What a film!". Many other film lovers echoed his sentiments.

About Tumbbad:

‘Tumbbad’ is a 2018 Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It is written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. Additionally, it was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week Section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Along with Sohum Shah's compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.

As Tumbbad returns to theaters, this re-release is more than just a second chance to watch the film; it’s an invitation to rediscover the haunting world of greed, mythology, and horror that captivated audiences six years ago. The film will not be available on OTT platforms in 2024; therefore, the best opportunity to view it will be in theaters on September 13, 2024, promises to be a must-watch event.

Three years back talking about the film, Sohum Shah had said, "Tumbbad was not just a great script but a great work of art in the sense that all that we imagined while shooting is what we were able to bring onscreen. The movie played a huge role in boosting my career, I didn't just manage to impress fans in the nation but also got global recognition. I still receive praises for my role in the film. There are International acclaims that I have got all because of this wonderful film that I am thankful for having worked in."