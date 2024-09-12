Besides Tumbbad, Padosan (1968) and SRK's Veer-Zara are also among films re-releasing in theatres this week. Which one are you watching?

Veer-Zara to Padosan, a bunch of classic films are re-releasing this week

Listen to this article Besides Tumbbad, Padosan and Veer-Zara are also re-releasing in theatres this week x 00:00

We have a bunch of classic films re-releasing in theatres every week. This week, there is a lot of buzz about the horror film Tumbbad hitting the theatres again. Besides Tumbbad, classics like Veer-Zaara, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Padosan and Bombay to Goa are making a nostalgic return. With such a diverse range of stories, there's something exciting for every movie lover this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, Veer-Zaara is a timeless love saga directed by Yash Chopra. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, the film tells the poignant story of Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara, a Pakistani woman. What sets this film apart is its deep, soulful storytelling, backed by a timeless score composed by Madan Mohan. The film’s message of peace and love struck a chord with audiences, and its re-releases over the years have only solidified its place as one of Bollywood’s most cherished romances.

Tumbbad (2018)

Tumbbad is a visually stunning horror-fantasy film that tells the story of Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, who becomes obsessed with a hidden treasure tied to a cursed goddess. Set in colonial India, the film explores themes of greed, family curses, and mythology. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, it stands out for its eerie atmosphere, breathtaking visuals, and unique storytelling. The supporting cast includes Mohammad Samad and Jyoti Malshe, who add to the film’s depth. Tumbbad has become a cult favourite, with its re-releases continuing to attract audiences fascinated by its dark, atmospheric world.

Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)

Marking the debut of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Tujhe Meri Kasam is a light-hearted romantic drama about childhood friends who discover their feelings for each other as they grow up. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, the film is known for the charming chemistry between the lead pair, which later blossomed into a real-life romance. The film's simple, heartwarming story and nostalgic charm have endeared it to fans, allowing it to achieve cult status and remain popular even years after its original release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Padosan (1968)

Padosan is one of those timeless comedies that has kept audiences laughing for generations. Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, the film has an incredible cast, including Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar in some of their most memorable roles. The story follows Bhola (Sunil Dutt), a simple, love-struck man who falls for his neighbour Bindu (Saira Banu). A hilarious battle of wits and music follows, especially with Mehmood playing the quirky music teacher. The unforgettable song “Ek Chatur Naar,” where Kishore Kumar and Mehmood go head-to-head, is still a crowd favourite. The film's witty humour, catchy tunes, and standout performances have made Padosan a comedy that never gets old.

Bombay to Goa (1972)

Another delightful classic, Bombay to Goa, is a road-trip comedy packed with laughter and adventure. Directed by S. Ramanathan and starring a young Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, and Mehmood, the film revolves around Mala (Aruna Irani) as she boards a bus to Goa to escape danger. Ravi (AB) steps in as Mala's protector while Mehmood plays a hilarious bus conductor. The journey is filled with fun characters, mishaps, and plenty of laughs, making it a feel-good ride from start to finish.