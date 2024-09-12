Gurdaas Maan says that his cameo in Veer-Zara wasn’t planned and it was at the insistence of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra that he featured in the song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera'

Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan has shared his memories of working on the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer ‘Veer-Zaara’. The music icon crooned both the songs, and even made a cameo appearance in ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ as he did Bhangra with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer said that the cameo wasn’t planned and it was at the insistence of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra that he featured in the song.

How did Gurdaas Maan appear in Veer-Zaara?

Gurdas Maan reminisces about his cameo in Veer-Zaara, saying, “The film ‘Veer-Zaara’ and the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ are very close to my heart. One of my fondest memories is how it all came together. At the time, I was shooting for my film ‘Des Hoya Pardes’ in Chandigarh, and Veer-Zaara was also being filmed. Yash Ji and I were staying in the same hotel”.

He further mentioned, “I had already recorded the song ‘Lohri’ and parts of ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ (the Mukhda and Jugni portions), when one day Yash ji (Yash Chopra) told me that they were about to shoot the song ‘Aisa Des hai Mera’ and since I was there, and I had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That’s when I paused my own film's shoot (Des Hoyaa Pardes) and joined the shoot for ‘Veer-Zaara’. It was such a beautiful moment to be part of a song that represents our country’s soul."

Watch the song here:

'Veer-Zaara' re-releasing in theatres this week

‘Veer-Zaara’ is set to re-release in theatres on 13th September, nearly 20 years after its original release. The film is remembered for its heartwarming songs and the timeless love story between Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

On the professional front, Gurdas Maan has just released the first track, 'Main Hi Jhoothi', from his album Sound Of Soil, with the remaining eight songs to be unveiled soon. The album Sound of Soil features nine tracks, with the first track, Main Hi Jhoothi, sung and written by Gurdas Maan, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan himself. The song beautifully conveys the essence of deep emotions, and listeners are eagerly awaiting the release of the remaining eight tracks, which promise to be just as impactful. Maan is also looking forward to his upcoming USA tour.