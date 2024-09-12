With power-packed action and an engaging story, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film 'Jawan' captured audiences’ hearts and set box office records

A still from 'Jawan' Pic/X

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Jawan' release in Japan: 'The fire and action you all loved' x 00:00

Red Chillies Entertainment’s ‘Jawan’, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, created a storm with its release. With power-packed action and an engaging story, the film captured audiences’ hearts and set box office records. Now, riding on its ever-growing craze, the film is set for its release in Japan on November 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to release in Japan

‘Jawan’ is ready to rock Japan with its grand release. The action entertainer will hit screens across Japan on November 29, 2024. After breaking records in India and around the world, the film is poised to create magic in Japan and is sure to make a lasting impression. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to make the announcement: “Ek kahani justice ki…vengeance ki…villain aur hero ki… Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on November 29, 2024!”

Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki...

Ek kahani Jawan ki...

Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!!

Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah?



The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan!#Jawan hits the screens… pic.twitter.com/7IVUQlvguP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 12, 2024

About Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

Jawan truly took over 2023 with its success. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film, and the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Helmed by Atlee, the film has minted approx. Rs 1143.59 crore (Gross Worldwide). It also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also a part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.