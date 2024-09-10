Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to reveal his new look which was styled using his son Aryan Khan’s clothing brand Dyavol. King Khan wore a black T-shirt with jeans and a black cap

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the star-studded IIFA press conference in Mumbai launching the historic celebration of cinematic excellence at the 24th edition. The actor stunned everyone as he took to the stage, flaunting his new hairdo, a result of chopping those long locks as seen in the film ‘Pathaan’. Watch the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan chops his long hair for a new look

Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to reveal his new look which was styled using his son Aryan Khan’s clothing brand Dyavol. King Khan wore a black t-shirt with jeans and a black cap. For the event, he was joined by filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar. Also in attendance was South star Rana Daggubati, who is seen hugging him in the above video.

Earlier, Shah Rukh shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by the team, stating, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September.”

SRK will be joined by Vicky Kaushal as host. Sharing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the grand event, Vicky said in a statement, "IIFA has been an important part in my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it's pure magic."

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.