Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani handles an empire of retail under Reliance with investments in platforms such as Tira, Hamleys, Ajio, and others

Isha Ambani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Isha Ambani’s heartfelt speech for mom Nita Ambani perfectly encapsulates their bond x 00:00

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, who is often hailed as the modern businesswoman, handling an empire of retail under Reliance with investments in platforms such as Tira, Hamleys, Ajio, and others, recently thanked her mother for paving the way. Isha’s heartfelt speech at an award show has made headlines in no time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Ambani’s heartfelt speech for mom Nita Ambani

Isha Ambani was recently honoured with the Icon of the Year award by a popular magazine. In the video shared by stylist Esha L Amin on her Instagram stories, Isha said in her acceptance speech, “To my mother, my role model who paved the way for me. I always tell her, ‘Mom, thank you for walking, so I could run.’ So, really this is because of her. So, this is a dedication to my mother. I would like to dedicate this award to my daughter, Aadiya, who inspires me every day to do more and do better.”

Isha Ambani, who proved herself to be quite the fashionista at the recent wedding of her brother Anant Ambani, wore a long black skirt paired with a sleeveless white blouse.

Isha Ambani on welcoming twins via IVF

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their twins- Aadiya and Krishna in 2022. In an interview with Vogue India, Isha spoke about welcoming her twins through IVF. "I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted," she said.

“If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier,” she added.

Isha Ambani on parenting

Isha handles multiple businesses owned by her family and now balances those along with her responsibilities of being a mother. She also credited her strong support system at home for helping her transition into a working mum. “A mother has to take on a disproportionate amount of labour because there are a few things, like breastfeeding, that only she can do. But there’s a bunch of other stuff that both husband and wife can and must do when it comes to parenting,” she concluded.