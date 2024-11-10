As the YouTuber Mr Beast touched down in Mumbai, he did the one thing that is quite the 'Jaan' of the city. MrBeast took a rickshaw ride through the city

In Pic: Mr Beast

Listen to this article YouTuber Mr Beast enjoys rickshaw ride in Mumbai amid heavy security, fans say, ‘autowala is the luckiest person’ x 00:00

YouTuber Mr Beast, aka James Stephen Donaldson, recently landed in India with a few of his YouTuber buddies, including wrestler Logan Paul and musician JJ ‘KSI’. As the YouTuber touched down in Mumbai, he did the one thing that is quite the 'Jaan' of the city. Mr Beast took a rickshaw ride through the city with heavy security, and clips of him enjoying the fun ride are going viral on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans react to YouTuber Mr Beast’s rickshaw ride

In the clip, James looked quite pumped as he interacted with photographers stationed there. He was seen showing Feastables, which he launched in the Indian market on Sunday during an event. The YouTuber collaborated with Indian content creator Carry Minati for the launch. As soon as the clip went viral, fans started reacting. One wrote, "Hats off to Carry Bhai, who made the person with a luxury car ride in an auto." "Some YouTubers bring Prime from a foreign country, but CarryMinati brought the maker of Prime to India 🇮🇳. Proud of you," another one commented. A third one wrote, "The autowala is the luckiest person alive right now."

About Mr Beast

Mr Beast began his YouTube journey in 2012. He went viral in 2017 with the video 'Counting to 100,000', which earned tens of thousands of views in a matter of days. He ranked on the Forbes list as the highest-paid YouTube creator in 2022 and has an estimated net worth of $500 million. On June 2, 2024, Donaldson surpassed the India-based music label and film production company T-Series for the title of the most subscribed channel on YouTube, at 267 million subscribers. On July 10, 2024, Donaldson became the first YouTuber to surpass 300 million subscribers.

Mr Beast and Jacqueline Fernandez collaboration

YouTube's biggest star, Mr Beast, has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez to make a significant impact through Beast Philanthropy. Known for her cheerful personality and commitment to helping those in need, Jacqueline recently teamed up with the American YouTuber and businessman, famous for his elaborate challenges and lucrative giveaways. With over 320 million subscribers, he leads on YouTube and has raised millions through his campaigns. Jacqueline, an active philanthropist, also runs the Jacqueline Fernandez Yolo Foundation, which works for animal welfare and strives to provide homes to stray animals, ensuring that animals up for adoption find a home.