Updated on: 20 March,2025 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chahal and Dhanashree were snapped reaching a family court in Bandra this afternoon, and now, after the hearing, the judge has finally announced that the two are no longer husband and wife

In Pic: Dhanashree & Chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced. The duo were snapped reaching a family court in Bandra this afternoon, and now, after the hearing, the judge has finally announced that Dhanashree and Chahal are no longer husband and wife. The news of this decision by the court has been shared with the media by the lawyers of the couple. While sharing the update on the divorce, the lawyers denied making any statement regarding the alimony.


Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal officially divorced


Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal reached the family court in Bandra for the final proceedings of their divorce case. And now, as the ex-couple left the family court without giving any statement, their lawyers, while speaking to the media, shared, "The divorce has been done. Marriage is dissolved.” While the lawyer shared the update of the marriage being dissolved, when asked about the alimony, they left the scene while stating, "no comments."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

According to Bar and Bench, the Bombay High Court's order to fast-track the divorce proceedings took into account Chahal's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The portal also reported that the cricketer has agreed to pay Verma permanent alimony of Rs 4.75 crore. It is said that Chahal has already paid Rs 2.37 crore, and failure to pay the remaining amount will be considered non-compliance by the family court.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Verma had demanded around Rs 60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement refuting the alimony claims. It read: "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let us be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree’s Relationship

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, finalised their divorce on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in a Mumbai court.

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation. The duo married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News Update

