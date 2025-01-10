With Dhanashree putting out a cryptic post very recently, it now looks like Yuzvendra Chahal has also opened up about the ongoing news about him

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are in the headlines for their alleged turbulent relationship. Reports suggest the couple is heading for a divorce. The couple, who got married in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, are going through a rough patch. With Dhanashree putting out a cryptic post very recently, it now looks like Chahal has also opened up about the ongoing news about him.

The cricketer took to his Instagram and dropped a long post, writing, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

"As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," he further continued.

About Chahal and Verma's divorce reports:

Amid reports of divorce, it was noticed that Chahal and Verma unfollowed each other on social media. While everyone waits for the couple to confirm the news, a source close to them has told TOI that the news of them parting ways is sadly true. "The divorce is inevitable, and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it’s clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," the publication quoted a source saying.

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with a mystery girl:

This video surfaces at a time when speculations about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra’s divorce are creating a buzz. Their divorce rumors began when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra has also deleted all photos of Dhanashree from his Instagram account, while Dhanashree still has a few pictures of them on her account.