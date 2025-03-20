Dhanashree Verma recently featured in a music video that speaks about a toxic relationship. It is titled Dekha ji Dekha Maine and reflects on emotional struggles and the complexities of love

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Amid divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma features in music video about toxic relationship x 00:00

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines ever since the news about their divorce proceedings hit the viral note. Now, the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant has been featured in a music video that speaks about a toxic relationship. It is titled Dekha ji Dekha Maine and reflects on emotional struggles and the complexities of love. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanashree on delivering an emotionally charged performance

Set against the backdrop of Jaipur’s outskirts, the song, composed by Jaani, captures a world where love and anger collide, blurring the boundaries between affection and turmoil. Speaking about the song, Dhanshree shared, “This was one of the most emotionally charged performances I’ve been a part of. Every actor always wants to showcase their ability while playing such a character, and this one demanded a certain level of intensity when it came to performance. It has been a pleasure to shoot with the T-Series team, and everyone has put in tremendous effort. I hope it resonates just as deeply with the audience.”

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s divorce

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for dance lessons. The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. Amid the chaos, they’ve also been sharing cryptic posts. According to ABP News, the couple is expected to complete the final proceedings after which they will be officially divorced. It is said that the decision to split was through mutual consent.

Additionally, it is reported that the Bombay High Court has expedited their divorce-by-mutual consent petition. Justice Madhav Jamdar instructed the Bandra family court to finalize the divorce proceedings by March 20, as Yuzvendra will be unavailable after March 21 due to his commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra was recently spotted with content creator RJ Mahvash sparking dating rumours. The two were seated together at the Champions Trophy Final where India beat New Zealand.

(With inputs from Agencies)