Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalised their divorce today in the family high court. While the court has given its order on the ex-couple's divorce case, the ace cricketer was snapped with RJ Mahvash at a park in Andheri. Chahal and Mahvash have been making several appearances together, which has led to a rise in their dating rumours. While Chahal was snapped wearing a long jacket paired with blue jeans, Mahvash was seen sporting loose-fitted brown pants paired with a deep V-neck black top.

Chahal wore T-shirt with a cryptic note

Meanwhile, it looked like Chahal tried to share a cryptic message with the T-shirt that he wore as he reached the family court. Chahal was seen wearing a black T-shirt with "Be your own Sugar Daddy" written on it. According to Bar and Bench, the cricketer has agreed to pay Verma permanent alimony of Rs 4.75 crore. It is said that Chahal has already paid Rs 2.37 crore, and failure to pay the remaining amount will be considered non-compliance by the family court.

While the time of Chahal and Mahvash's meeting is unclear, this is the same outfit that Chahal was wearing when he was snapped outside the family court. Earlier, RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were snapped at the Dubai stadium enjoying the ICC Trophy final between New Zealand and India. Chahal was spotted enjoying the match at Dubai Stadium with RJ Mahvash. After this, Dhanashree Verma shared a cryptic note on her social media.

Chahal & Mahvash’s dating rumours

Previously, rumours suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal was romantically involved with Mahvash after pictures of them, along with other friends, surfaced on social media. However, Mahvash was quick to slam these link-up rumours.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this year, RJ Mahvash dismissed the baseless rumours that were being spread in her name. "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" she wrote.