Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal arrived in Dubai to watch the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand. He was spotted in the stands with his close friend RJ Mahvash. The cricketer has lately been in the news for his divorce with Dhanashree, with whom he had tied the knot in December 2020. However, reports of their marriage hitting a roadblock surfaced last year. Last month, the couple appeared before the court to officially file for a divorce.

On Sunday, as crores of people were glued to their television screens to watch India vs New Zealand final match of the Champions Trophy, Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash. The two were seen chatting and cheering for team Indian from the stands.

Yuzvendra Chahal in the stands for CT Final. pic.twitter.com/uJXZAGKJ9b — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

Previously, it was rumoured that Chahal was romantically involved with Mahvash after pictures of the duo with other friends surfaced on social media. However, Mahvash was quick to slam the link-up rumours. Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this year, RJ Mahvash dismissed the baseless rumours that were being spread in her name. "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" she wrote.

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” RJ Mahvash added.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma have decided to part ways. The duo was recently spotted at the Bandra family court as they go ahead with their divorce proceedings. A recent report revealed that the reason for their divorce is compatibility issues.

According to a report in ABP News, Dhanashreee and Yuzvendra revealed that they have been living separately for the past 18 months. When the judge asked for grounds of divorce, the two admitted that they had compatibility issues.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Verma has demanded about Rs 60 crore in alimony. However, with these reports flooding social media, the actress's family has reacted, calling the alimony news baseless. The family members, while calling this information "baseless," have urged everyone not to spread this news. A family member has shared that Dhanashree has never asked for any alimony at all.