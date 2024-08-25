Breaking News
Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large
Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Youth of country have benefited a lot: PM Modi praises space sector reforms in Mann ki Baat
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained at French airport
Israel declares emergency for 48 hours as tensions with Lebanon escalate
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Celebrity Life News > Parenting News > Article > Bipasha Basus daughter Devi gets a new haircut inspired by actress Sadhana

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi gets a new haircut inspired by actress Sadhana

Updated on: 25 August,2024 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bipasha Basu shared a video of her daughter playing. She is seen wearing Indian wear and flaunting a Sadhna haircut, which was immensely popular in the 1960s and 1970s

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi gets a new haircut inspired by actress Sadhana

Bipasha Basu with Devi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi gets a new haircut inspired by actress Sadhana
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is in love with her daughter Devi’s new haircut, which is inspired by veteran actress Sadhana.  


Bipasha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her daughter playing. She is seen wearing Indian wear and flaunting a Sadhna haircut, which was immensely popular in 1960s and 1970s.



For an extra effect the actress chose the Mohammed Rafi song “Gaal Gulabi Kis Ke Hain” from the 1960 film “Love In Simla,” which marked the debut of Sadhana in Hindi cinema and shot her to stardom. The film also starred Azra, Shobhana Samarth and Durga Khote.


“Love the Sadhna cut,” Bipasha captioned the clip.

“Love In Shimla” revolved around an orphan named Sonia, who lived with her aunt and cousin, Sheela. The two tormented her for her plain looks. Later, a disheartened Sonia challenged Sheela that she will make the latter's boyfriend fall in love with her.

Talking about Bipasha, she got married to actor Karan Singh Grover after they fell in love on the sets of “Alone” in 2015. They tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022. The 45-year-old actress rose to fame in the 2000s with her work in the thriller and horror genres. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the thriller “Ajnabee”.

Her first leading role was in the horror film “Raaz” in 2002. She gained major stardom with her work in films such as “Jism”, “No Entry” and the “Dhoom” franchise. Her commercial hits include movies such as “Corporate”, “Phir Hera Pheri”, “All The Best: Fun Begins”, “Race” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno”. She was later seen in horror films “Raaz 3D”, “Aatma”, “Creature 3D” and “Alone”.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bipasha basu karan singh grover Entertainment News parenting Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK