Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Parenting News > Article > Bipasha Basu promotes sustainability as she crafts quilts from Devis clothes

Bipasha Basu promotes sustainability as she crafts quilts from Devi's clothes

Updated on: 17 September,2024 10:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The quilts made by Bipasha Basu are adorned with special messages such as 'Devi', 'Made with Love', 'Baby Basu Singh Grover', 'The Princess Has Arrived', 'Mummy + Daddy'

Bipasha Basu promotes sustainability as she crafts quilts from Devi's clothes

Bipasha Basu, Devi, Karan Singh Grover Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Bipasha Basu promotes sustainability as she crafts quilts from Devi's clothes
x
00:00

Actress Bipasha Basu on Tuesday touched hearts with a heartwarming social media post featuring quilts crafted from her daughter Devi's year one clothes. 


Taking to Instagram, Bipasha, who has 14.1 million followers, shared a heartwarming Reel video featuring her daughter Devi. In the clip, little Devi, dressed in a white tee and blue skirt, joyfully walks and plays on the quilts made from her own cherished clothes.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)


The quilts are adorned with special messages such as 'Devi', 'Made with Love', 'Baby Basu Singh Grover', 'The Princess Has Arrived', 'Mummy + Daddy', and 'Got It from My Mama,' adding a personal and sentimental touch to these keepsakes.

The post is captioned as: "Made with love... our Devi and now these gorgeous memory quilts made with Devi's year one clothes... This is just love".

Bipasha had tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the other hand, Bipasha had made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead. She then went on to featured in movies like -- 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

She was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover. It is streaming on MX Player.

Karan has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'. Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

--IANS

sp/

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bipasha basu karan singh grover parenting Celebrity Life Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK