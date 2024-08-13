Disha Parmar shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter Navya, and her obsession with 'glasses'. Disha, who is the wife of singer Rahul Vaidya, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture

Actress Disha Parmar shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter Navya, and her obsession with 'glasses'. Disha, who is the wife of singer Rahul Vaidya, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of their little bundle of joy.

In the photo, we can see Navya sitting on a couch, and biting her mother Disha's sunglasses. She is wearing a cute peach-coloured outfit. The post is captioned as: "What is this obsession with my glasses???"

On July 20, Rahul and Disha had celebrated 10 months of their ‘sunshine' Navya. The couple had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’ in which he became 2nd runner up. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’, ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’.

He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, ‘Meri Zindagi’ among many others. On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.