WATCH: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar take their newborn baby girl home, actor calls it 'best birthday'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcome a newborn baby girl, a perfect birthday surprise!

On a blissful Wednesday, September 20, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl, marking a momentous milestone in their journey together. Rahul's dreams and hopes took form as they embraced parenthood, and their hearts swelled with pride and love.

Their baby girl arrived during the auspicious days of Ganesh Chaturthi, a time of devotion and celebration, adding an extra layer of significance to her birth. According to Rahul, their little one is a true incarnation of the divine goddess Lakshmi, bringing prosperity and happiness into their lives.

As fate would have it, Saturday held even greater significance for Rahul, as it marked his birthday. On this special day, the new parents were seen leaving the hospital with their precious bundle of joy, creating a heartwarming scene that the paparazzi couldn't resist capturing.

Amidst the flashing cameras, Rahul lovingly cradled their daughter close to his heart and shared his profound emotions with the world. He expressed, "Ganesh Chaturthi main Lakshmi ji humare ghar aayi hain. Aaj mera birthday hai, birthday ke din meri bacchi aur my wife is coming home. Isse better birthday gift shayad hi duniya main kisi ko bhi mil sakta hai" – translating to "Lakshmi has come to our home on Ganesh Chaturthi. Today is my birthday, and my wife and child are coming home. No one in the world can get a better birthday gift. So, thank you, God thank you, Disha, and thank you, everybody. Please bless humare bacche ko. Bohot aashirwad dijiye" – requesting blessings for their child.

Rahul and Disha's love story blossomed in the spotlight, thanks to their time on Bigg Boss 14. Rahul publicly declared his love for the actress while participating in the show, a heartfelt confession that touched many hearts. Later, Disha entered the show during the family week and joyfully accepted Rahul's proposal. The couple sealed their love with a beautiful wedding in 2021, and now, they embark on a new chapter as doting parents.

As their family grows, we join in celebrating the arrival of their baby girl and wish them a lifetime filled with love, happiness, and cherished moments. Congratulations to the proud parents, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya!