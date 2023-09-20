Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been blessed with a baby girl today

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce the birth of their baby girl x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have become parents to a baby girl The couple announced the news on social media They`re yet to announce their child`s name

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have become parents to a baby girl today. The news was announced by the couple on Instagram. Sharing a picture of an adorable baby elephant with a pink scarf around the neck, the new parents in town sought blessings for their daughter.

Rahul and Disha's caption on Instagram read, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! Pls bless the baby (sic)."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Almost a month before the baby's birth, a baby shower was hosted for Disha. The actress had shared pictures from the ceremony. Her caption read, "Couldn’t have asked for a better night! Celebrating our ð¶ð» with just the close friends & Family and having the best time. Thankyouuu soo much @shivaniparikh06 & @gaurav_richboyz for throwing this Baby shower & making the mamma & baby very Happy! And @meghaisrani for capturing our milestones in life ever so beautifully. Our baby is lucky to have soo many people already loving him or her!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

Disha is an actress who made her acting debut with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. She then starred in Woh Apna Sa. A month after the wedding, her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 went on air. She reunited with Nakuul Mehta, who was her co-star in her first show. The actors quit the show briefly before returning as Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Rahul is a singer. He participated in Indian Idol 1. Rahul went on to become popular for his singles and albums. His rendition of Beintehaan from Race 2 is still a favourite among listeners.

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. He proposed to her through national television. He confessed his love for her on Bigg Boss 14 on her birthday.