Family fun!

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. His next movie, "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba," features Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal.

Before the film's release, Vikrant is enjoying some quality time with his wife, Sheetal, and their son, Vardaan.

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massy melts hearts

They're currently in Singapore and having a blast in the 'Garden City.' Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal, shared a peek of their summer vacation. Before Vikrant's new movie comes out, he's taking a break with his family in Singapore. Sheetal posted some gorgeous photos from their trip on Instagram. The pictures show the family enjoying themselves and posing in front of beautiful backgrounds.

The couple decided not to show their son Vardaan's face. In the photos, Sheetal looks stunning in a black dress, keeping her style simple with her hair tied up for the summer. In another photo, she's wearing a yellow dress. Vikrant also rocked some stylish and comfy outfits during their vacation.

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massy melts hearts, take a look:

On the work front:

Rani and Rishu are back, and their tumultuous journey continues in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Directed by the visionary Jayprad Desai, and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film promises to go deeper into the lives of the star-crossed lovers, played by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, this sequel to Netflix’s hit romance pulpy thriller Haseen Dillruba is sure to have the audience on the edge of their seats.

The newly released trailer gives a sneak peek as Rani and Rishu attempt to leave their troubled past behind, only to find themselves ensnared in a web of new challenges. As they try to live a peaceful life, the arrival of new faces, including the enigmatic Abhimanyu portrayed by Sunny Kaushal, throws their plans into disarray.

Vikrant Massey emphasizing the depth of his character: "Rishu is more than just a character to me; he's a complex individual caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Reprising this role has been a fulfilling journey. If you thought you knew Rishu, prepare to be surprised. The sequel delves deeper into his psyche, exploring his vulnerabilities and strengths in ways we haven't seen. The story takes unexpected turns, and I'm confident audiences will be captivated by the wild ride that awaits them."