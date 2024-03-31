Breaking News
Vikrant Massey gets his son's name and birth date tattoed on his hand, see pic

Updated on: 31 March,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child in February this year. They named him Vardaan

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal welcomed their first child in February this year. Now, the '12th Fail' actor has permanently inked his first born' name and date of birth on his arm. He took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the same. 


Vikrant shared a photo of his arm, on which 'Vardaan' and '7-2-2024' were inked. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Addition or addiction? I love them both (red heart emoji)." Vikrant and Sheetal turned parents on February 7 when they welcomed their son. 


On February 23, Vikrant and Sheetal revealed the name of their baby with a post on Instagram. They shared an adorable family picture giving a partial glimpse of the baby. He wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him Vardaan!!!


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

About Vikrant and Sheetal:

Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show "Broken But Beautiful," in which Vikrant was one of the main leads. They soon started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019.

Heaping praise on Sheetal, he had said in an interview that his married life has been great. "Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn't have asked for more," he had said.

On the work front, Vikrant was most recently seen in 12th Fail. ‘12th Fail,’ based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial venture is based on Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name that tells the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame hard circumstances to become an Indian Police Service officer. 

Vikrant will next be seen in the second instalment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. He recently wrapped the shoot of the film 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film also stars Raashii Khanna

