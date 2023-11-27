Raashi Khanna took to her social media handle to announce the wrap of her upcoming film 'TME' with Vikrant Massey. She described the beauty of the film while sharing BTS pics

Raashi Khanna and Vikrant Massey

Raashii Khanna recently took to social media to share her sentiments on wrapping up a project that holds a special place in her heart. The actress poured her emotions into a heartfelt post, giving fans a glimpse into the intense journey of portraying a beautifully broken character. Without revealing the complete name of the film, Raashi described her feelings about the project and shared some set pictures.

The actress credited her co-star, the immensely talented Vikrant Massey, for providing crucial support throughout the project. Khanna also expressed gratitude to director Bodhayan Roychaudhury for steering the ship with his vision. In a touching moment, Khanna extended her thanks to Vikram Khakhar for being a solid support throughout the journey.

Sharing pictures from the sets of the film featuring her, Vikrant and director Bodhayan Roychaudhary, Raashi wrote, "And it's a wrap of this beautiful film that is so close to my heart..! #TME"

"The nervous twitches while developing this beautifully broken character, the storm within, the deep dive into the psyche of an individual I couldn't relate to at first, pushing the boundaries as an actor supported by the very talented @vikrantmassey and surprising myself at every stage, at every scene because of the depth of the written word and the direction of @bodhayanroychaudhury - is #TME for me. Cannot wait to share it with you all soon.!

And.. thankyou to you too @vikramkhakhar for being such a solid support.." she added.

As the actress concluded her post, she teased the anticipation of sharing this special project, labeled #TME, with her audience. This glimpse into Raashii Khanna's emotional and artistic journey leaves fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of a film that promises depth, vulnerability, and a rich exploration of the human experience.

Raashii will next be seen in the film ‘Yodha’ which marks her first film with Dharma Productions. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Talking about the same, she had earlier told mid-day.com, “I think Sidharth and I look great on screen; that is something I definitely have to say. And I think that Sidharth is also improving with each film that he's doing and even in ‘Yodha’ he has done a great job. I think people will really like him in that avatar.”