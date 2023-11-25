Vikrant Massey confirmed that his film, 12th Fail, has been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as India's independent entry

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail

Listen to this article 12th Fail sent to Oscars as India's independent entry, confirms Vikrant Massey x 00:00

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr's film, 12th Fail, won over the hearts of critics and the audience. Based on a true story, the motivational film became one of the biggest hits of the year. While 12th Fail continues to draw people to theatres, the film has been submitted for the Oscars in 2024.

At the Sahitya AajTak event in New Delhi, Vikrant, who played the lead role in 12th Fail, confirmed that it has been sent as India's independent nomination. He said, "The film 12th Fail has indeed been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academy permits any country to send non-English films to the Oscars in two ways. The first way is the official entry which is selected by a body assigned by the Academy. In India, it is the Film Federation of India. The other way is an independent entry, which requires fulfilling certain theatrical release conditions in the US. India's official entry for the year is Tovino Thomas' survival drama, 2018, based on the Kerala floods. Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj has also been submitted independently.

12th Fail has completed 4 weeks at the box office. The film collected Rs. 42.06 crores in net collections in India, while securing Rs. 3.07 crores net in overseas markets. Its global gross stands at Rs. 53 crores.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra addressed the success of 12th Fail in a video shared on social media. The filmmaker said, "I want to thank you all. I went to see the movie in the theatres this morning and I was overwhelmed because it was a full house. The way people reacted I felt it was important for me to come on this platform and thank all of you for all your love, affection, and encouragement. Thank you for all the love you have given to 12th Fail and I hope that I can make more films like that for you to watch. This love is contagious, it's really making me feel I need to work harder and harder for the rest of my life."

12th Fail also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.