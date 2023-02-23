Exclusive! Raashii Khanna: Siddharth Malhotra and I look great onscreen in 'Yodha'

Raashii Khanna completes a decade in showbiz this year. The actress who is currently basking in the glory of Farzi talks to mid-day.com about her decade-long journey and her first Dharma film

Raashii Khanna is basking in the glory of the recently released web series ‘Farzi’ in which she plays an RBI officer who joins Vijay Sethupathi’s team to bust a counterfeiting racket.

Such was the impact of her role, that the actress has topped the list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities global trend list, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone to bag the top spot.

The actress made her debut in the year 2013 with a supporting role in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Madras Cafe’. In the years to follow she featured in several Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam language films. Looking back at her decade-long journey in the movie industry, the actress feels that she has been able to prove her mettle as an actor. “As an actor, initially, I was sort of categorised. Okay, this is a commercial heroine. It was hard for me to break that category and say I can act also. So that mould was actually broken with a Telugu film I did called ‘Tholi Prema’. And Raj (Nidimoru) sir had mentioned that he had seen one audition tape and a scene from ‘Tholi Prema’ before offering me the role. And that's what changed things for me even in the south and people started taking me seriously as an actor,” she said in a conversation with mid-day.com.

Raashii confessed that auditioning has helped her explore different kinds of characters. “I had to audition for a character like the one in ‘Rudra’. I was like, please take my audition, I want to push my boundaries. And this is how I can do it. So I am open to auditioning. I was offered ‘Farzi’ because of an old audition of mine. So I think auditioning has really helped me in life,” she said.

Raashii will next be seen in the film ‘Yodha’ which marks her first film with Dharma Productions. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Talking about the same, she revealed, “We have finished shooting. I think Sidharth and I look great on screen; that is something I definitely have to say. And I think that Sidharth is also improving with each film that he's doing and even in ‘Yodha’ he has done a great job. I think people will really like him in that avatar.”

Raashii feels destiny was at play when a Dharma film came to her. “I was very happy to be a part of the setup because who doesn't want to be a Dharma heroine. I think as an actor, I couldn't have asked for anything more. So I'm also really looking forward to that film,” she concluded.