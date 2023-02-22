Breaking News
'Pathaan' Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 500 crore club in India

Updated on: 22 February,2023 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy Universe and has also become the highest grossing film of the Spy franchise. In fact, all the films of YRF Spy Universe - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'WAR' & now 'Pathaan', are blockbusters

Shah Rukh Khan


Yash Raj Films’ 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1003 crore gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore (nett) club in India with its Hindi version! The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead. 


Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, commented on this unprecedented feat by saying, “As a studio, we are humbled with the response that 'Pathaan' has got globally. At Yash Raj Films, we are constantly trying to push the envelope of filmmaking & storytelling, thereby aiming to give audiences a whole new experience whenever they come to the theatres to watch a YRF film.”



He says, “I’m thrilled that we have managed to tick all the boxes with 'Pathaan' and have contributed to the Hindi and Indian film industry at the start of this year by delivering a 1000+ crore gross worldwide and a 500 crore nett Hindi film in India for audiences to love. As a studio, we aspire to make the best films and hopefully leave audiences with a memory they would cherish for a lifetime. I’m glad Pathaan has become that film for people.”


'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy Universe and has also become the highest grossing film of the Spy franchise! In fact, all the films of YRF Spy Universe - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'WAR' & now 'Pathaan', are blockbusters! 

Akshaye says, “With a result like this, the YRF Spy Universe has only gotten stronger and we feel great responsibility to make this universe even better and extremely varied with each film that comes out of this fabled franchise that has delivered four back to back blockbusters. We want to give audiences different, engaging stories that widen the YRF Spy Universe in the years to come.”

'Pathaan' is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. 'Pathaan', on its fourth Tuesday was rock-steady at the box office. It collected 1.14 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1.10 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.04 crore).

'Pathaan' has now recorded $46.06 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 518.06 crore (Hindi - 500.05 crore, Dubbed - 18.01 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs. 1003 crore (India gross : 625 crore, overseas : 378 crore)!

