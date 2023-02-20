Shah Rukh Khan: I get awkward seeing myself on screen

From his car collection, his annoying habits to what he does not like in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to answer quirky fan questions

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has been a regular on Twitter and has been hosting #AskSRK session quite frequently. The actor used the platform to promote his recently released film 'Pathaan' and also used the same to thanks fans following the success of the film.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to announce a new session. "So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins )" the actor wrote on Twitter.

SRK's annoying habit:

"I explain the same thing too many times..I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times!!!

Genre that Khan enjoys the most:

When asked about a genre of character he enjoys playing the most, SRK said, "Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing."

SRK and pets:

A fan asked him if he likes pets and why he does not have one. "I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…." he said.

Khan on his chemistry with actresses:

I respect them because I believe each one them completes me in my films….

Khan claims he has no luxury cars:

A fan asked him about his 'cool car' collection. "Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus.

All things Pathaan:

A fan asked him what he did not like about Pathaan? "It ends too fast," he said.

Another user asked him about the toughest scene in Pathaan, to which he said, "The body shots...I was very shy and very cold!!"

Khan was in his element as a fan asked him if he feels like the King of the World right now? "Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like.