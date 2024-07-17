Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh drop pics from daughter Aura's 1st birthday

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife and actress Hazel Keech, is overjoyed as her daughter Aura Singh turns one year old

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife and actress Hazel Keech, is overjoyed as her daughter Aura Singh turns one year old. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hazel reshared an adorable picture of Aura, originally posted by Yuvraj Singh.

In the picture, little Aura is seen looking directly at the camera, capturing hearts with her innocent gaze. Responding to Yuvraj's playful question, "When did she turn one?" Hazel humorously wrote, "I told her to stop growing Yuvi but she didn't listen to me."

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Aura, in August last year. Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj shared a happy family picture from the hospital which he captioned, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."

Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed their first child in January 2022. Announcing the birth of their son, the couple posted on social media, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."

Yuvraj and Hazel got married on 30th November 2016. Their's was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that took place at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Punjab.

Yuvraj represented India in 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs at an average of 35.05, with 17 centuries and 71 fifties. He was part of the Indian team which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka), ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

He was also the first Indian player to hit six successive sixes in an over in international cricket, doing so during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. His career-high was the 'Player of the Tournament' performance during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs in nine matches with a century and four half-centuries and picking up 15 wickets.

Meanwhile, Hazel is known for her performance in the Bollywood film 'Bodyguard' in which she was seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2013.

