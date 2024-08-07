Breaking News
'Where did the time go?' asks Ileana D'Cruz as she celebrates baby boy Koa Phoenix's first birthday

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Through her post, Ileana took a trip down memory lane and shared some cute pictures of baby Koa with her fans

'Where did the time go?' asks Ileana D'Cruz as she celebrates baby boy Koa Phoenix's first birthday

In Pic: Ileana D'cruz, Michael Dolan and Koa

'Where did the time go?' asks Ileana D'Cruz as she celebrates baby boy Koa Phoenix's first birthday
Time flies, and just like that, it's been a year of motherhood for Ileana D'Cruz. Ileana took to her Instagram last night and dropped cute pictures of her baby boy, Koa Phoenix, as she celebrated his first birthday. Through her post, Ileana took a trip down memory lane and shared some cute pictures with her fans. 


The first picture shows Phoenix’s back, while another photo has Koa enjoying a delicious cake. One photograph has Koa sleeping on his mama’s stomach, and another has him posing with his mom and dad. While sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Where did the time go?? Just like that, my baby is 1.”



 
 
 
 
 
As soon as Ileana dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to them. One fan wrote, “Omg he is supremely cute!!!! Happy bday mama.” “He is really a blessed child. Shows how responsibly you have brought him up,” commented another. A third fan said, “Happy happy birthday to the little champion.”

Earlier, Ileana announced the birth of her child through an Instagram post. She had uploaded the first image of her son, which was a monochrome photograph of him sleeping. The actress said in her post that her son was born on August 1. The ‘Barfi’ actress, while posting the picture, wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world... Hearts beyond full."

For the unversed, a DNA India article disclosed the identity of Ileana's mystery partner, Michael Dolan, as well as the fact that he and the actress are already married. According to rumors, the couple married in a secret ceremony on May 13 of this year, four weeks before Ileana revealed her pregnancy on social media.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in "Do Aur Do Pyaar," a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries. Mark your calendars as "Do Aur Do Pyaar" gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles.

