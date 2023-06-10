Ileana D’Cruz shares heartfelt note of gratitude for her partner during her ‘trying’ pregnancy

D’Cruz took her fan following by pleasant surprise when she announced her pregnancy without disclosing the name of the father in April, earlier this year

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her sweet baby bump, Pic/Ileana's Instagram

Ileana D’Cruz is currently taking a step back from the life of glamour and immersing herself in a beautiful, important phase of her personal life. D’Cruz took her fan following by pleasant surprise when she announced her pregnancy without disclosing the name of the father in April, earlier this year.

Ileana has been taking time to fully immerse herself in this special experience. She shared photos of herself and her mystery man without revealing his face on her babymoon a few days ago. While fans are curious as to who the baby’s father is, Ileana has chosen to keep his identity private. However, she flaunted a ring in her babymoon picture, sparking engagement rumours.

Today, yet again she shared a blurry picture with her beau and wrote an emotional post for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’Cruz shared a blurry monochrome picture of her with her beau. Th couple is intimately silhouetted in black and white.

D’Cruz captioned the post, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.”

Her caption captures the bittersweetness, fear and love that all mothers-to-be face. Ileana D’Cruz further praised her partner and wrote of his unwavering and resilient support in these trying times.

She wrote, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.