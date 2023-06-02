Recently, the actor shared a couple of mirror selfies in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump

Picture Courtesy/Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram account

Listen to this article Mom-to-be, Ileana D'Cruz gives sneak peek from her 'Babymoon' x 00:00

Actor Ileana D'Cruz who frequently shares glimpses of her pregnancy has now posted a video on her babymoon. She posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into her babymoon without revealing the location. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a photo from a beach, and captioned it, "Babymoon." Ileana's cryptic post triggered curiosity among netizens

Earlier, the actor had surprised her fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of mirror selfies in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, "It's all about angles."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

A few days back, Ileana shared pictures dressed n a beautiful black slit dress. The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, "Bump alert !![?]"" From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. The couple has not yet made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever