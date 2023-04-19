Have you heard? Ileana D'Cruz pregnant

Ileana D'Cruz shared on social media that she is expecting her first child

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana pregnant

Rolling on

Saif Ali Khan officially joined the team of NTR 30 and began filming alongside actor NTR Jr. Billed as a ‘high-voltage action drama’, NTR 30 marks the first collaboration between Khan and the RRR star. According to the makers, the Telugu film, directed by Koratala Siva, will see Khan in a “pivotal role”. The makers took to Twitter and welcomed Saif on board the project. “Team NTR30 welcomes Saif Ali Khan on board. The National Award- winning actor joined the shoot of the high-voltage action drama,” the tweet read. NTR 30 went on floors last month and marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

Move on

Salman Khan has asked social media users, who keep commenting on Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla, to stop discussing their relationship. Encouraging them to make it simpler for Gill to find love again, he said, âEven Sidharth would have wanted her to move on and start a family. But, some people on social media keep troubling her, and tagging them as SidNaaz. Will she remain single for the rest of her life?â His comments come in the wake of reports of Gill being in a relationship with Raghav Juyal. The news upset some fans of the actor, who was rumoured to be dating Shukla.

Childâs play

Celebrity kids are shining bright, off screen. After R Madhavan revealed that his son Vedaant has won five gold medals for India in swimming competitions at a championship in Malaysia, a bevy of celebrities extended their wishes. âWith Godâs grace, Vedaant gets five golds for India. 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, and 1500m,

at the Malaysian invitational age group championships (sic),â he wrote. Meanwhile, as Sachin Tendulkarâs son Arjun made his IPL debut, actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, shared their wishes. âWhen you see a friendâs son take the field, it is a matter of happiness,â Khan wrote.

On the run

Angad Bedi won a silver medal in a sprinting tournament held in Mumbai. Bedi completed a 400-metre race within 66 seconds in the 31-40 years category. After weeks of intense training under the guidance of coach Brinston Miranda, Bedi was able to secure a podium finish second in the tournament.

The actor said, âI have always been drawn towards sports, and I wanted to push myself to see how far I could go in a new field. The past few weeks have been intense, but the silver medal makes it all worth it. I am grateful to my coach and my team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey.â

On to the next!

The shooting of the upcoming film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, was wrapped up recently. In a video that has surfaced online, the two actors were seen cutting a cake at the wrap-up party on the sets. âEvery moment spent on the set was amazing. I am excited, and look forward to the release,â said Deol about the film that also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is expected to release on August 11.

Karan clears the air

Denying rumours of him backing a second edition of Dhadak, Karan Johar took to social media to share, âTo put this on the record, and for all concerned, we [Dharma Productions] are not making a film with the title Dhadak 2, as is being reported in various articles.â It was suggested that part two would feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tiptii Dimri. Released in 2018, Dhadak marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Also starring Ishaan Khatter, it was a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film, Sairat. Johar is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Dost dost na raha

Even at a time when she couldnât stop bashing her contemporaries, Kangana Ranaut always spoke fondly of Aamir Khan. That admiration, however, soon withered away. Ranaut shared that while Khan used to be her âbest friendâ, things changed after she was embroiled in a legal battle with Hrithik Roshan. Sharing an old video of her conversation with Khan on Instagram, she wrote, âMujhe kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend. Jaane kahan gaye woh din? He had mentored, and appreciated me, before Hrithik [filed a] legal case on me. Post that, they made their loyalties clear â it was one woman against the entire industry.â Ranaut and Roshan were engaged in a public tiff after she talked about her âsilly exâ in an interview. This led to mud-slinging, leaked e-mails, pictures and chats.