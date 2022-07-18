Have you heard: Ileana D'Cruz in love with Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel?

Reports are rife that Ileana and Sebastin have been in a relationship for about six months and often spend time together at her home in Bandra or Katrina’s previous pad in the same suburb

Ileana D’Cruz

Talk in tinsel town is Ileana D’Cruz has a new man in her life. The Raid actor, who broke up with Andrew Kneebone over three years ago, is now said to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, who is a UK-based model. Ileana joined Katrina’s birthday celebrations in the Maldives over the weekend. The Tiger 3 actor had left for the island country on Friday with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, and filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, to celebrate her 39th birthday. Reports are rife that Ileana and Sebastin have been in a relationship for about six months and often spend time together at her home in Bandra or Katrina’s previous pad in the same suburb. While Sebastien’s Instagram account is private, he and Ileana follow each other on the photo-sharing site.

Avoiding a crowded weekend

Over the weekend, the makers of Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey announced November 4 as the release date for Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut. The thriller, featuring Tabu, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sensharma, will now clash with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot at the box office. Consequently, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, initially slated to open in cinemas on the same day, has been deferred to Valentine’s weekend. The release of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake has been rescheduled to February 10, 2023, that has been vacated by Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

A double hint

Even as Alia Bhatt is said to be due this December, reports are rife that Ranbir Kapoor dropped a telling hint. In a fun segment during a promotional interview for Shamshera, he was asked to share two truths and one lie about his life. Ranbir said, “I am having twins. I am going to be a part of a very big mythological film. I am taking a long break.” The actor, who has BrahmÄstra releasing next and who resumes work on Animal soon, is also said to be in talks with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari for his adaptation of the Ramayana. So, a long break is out of the question. That seems enough to indicate that RK was speaking the truth when he revealed about having twins. No?

A sequel for Suriya

If all goes well, Suriya could well be seen in the sequel to his 2016 hit, 24. Reportedly, director Vikram K Kumar is working on the return of Athreya, the powerful antagonist that the actor essayed in the sci-fi drama. “Yes, I have plans for a sequel to 24 and the one-liner is ready. However, it is yet to be expanded into a full screenplay with Athreya,” Vikram has been quoted as saying. Interestingly, Suriya plays a scientist in a new sci-fi movie that he is making with director Ravikumar.

Rahul’s revelations

Last seen in Deepa Mehta’s web series Leila, Rahul Khanna sent his social media followers, especially women, into a tizzy. Sharing an almost nude picture of himself, he wrote, “So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal?” While Malaika Arora quipped, “Nice sofa,” Neha Dhupia observed, “Nice… socks,” and Dia Mirza wrote, “Sofa so good.” Now, let’s see what Rahul reveals today.

Karan’s next film delayed

Talking of Alia Bhatt, news is that her next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has been deferred. Karan Johar, who is producing and directing the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, has apparently vacated the date, February 10, 2023. The filmmaker, who returns to direction after six years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, reportedly said that their plans of a shooting a song with Alia in Europe later this month has gone haywire due to location issues. “Alia won’t be able to shoot until February 2023. So, we will shoot the song after her delivery now,” KJo has been quoted as saying. The new release date for the musical romance drama is yet to be finalised.

A 10-year leap

After Salman Khan confirmed last December that the sequel to his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works, we have an update. The second instalment of Kabir Khan’s directorial venture will have a 10-year leap in the narrative. Industry veteran KV Vijayendra Prasad, writer of both the movies, has reportedly narrated the plot outline to Salman, who has loved it. “Now, the ball is in his court to decide the timelines,” Prasad has been quoted as saying. Titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, the sequel is expected to be at least as big in scale and production values as the first part, if not bigger. The actor also has the No Entry sequel and Dabangg 4 lined up.

Hitting the right notes

Arjun Kapoor has a constant factor in all his films. From Chokra jawaan in his debut Ishaqzaade, to Baarish in Half-Girlfriend, and Hawa hawa in Mubarakan, the actor has had hit songs in all his releases so far. “I have always believed that the longevity of a Hindi film actor is hugely dependent on the songs that he or she gets because songs make an unforgettable impact in the minds of people,” says the actor. No wonder he is thrilled that his upcoming release, Ek Villain Returns, has some interesting numbers like Galliyaan returns, Dil and Shaamat. Arjun adds, “I hope to make a little more place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to the breathtaking music of Ek Villain Returns that is resonating with the youth of the country.”