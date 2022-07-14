Watch video! Taapsee Pannu on her birthday: You are walking one step closer to the end of life

The actress speaks about her birthday plans

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu who turns a year older in August, recently caught up with mid-day.com, for the special series 'Flashback with the stars.' Her film 'Shabaash Mithu' releases this week!

Speaking about how birthday celebrations have changed over the years, the actress says, "I was excited for the longest time. Now I realise, you are walking one step closer to the end of life. I've started seeing my birthday like that-it's going to end, walking one step closer. My way of celebrating my birthday has changed a lot over the years. Now it's limited to spending it with my immediate family or being far away where I'm not very accessible. I don't want to spend the whole day answering calls and messages. I want to have it as my day where I don't give myself to anyone else around."

The actress is also a travel enthusiast and her Instagram account is proof of the same. "I don't like to repeat my travel destinations because life is too short and there's so much to see! I haven't seen the African continent as yet, that's where I would want to go to," she says.

Not many know that the actress also holds an engineering degree. She says, "That was my only priority at that time. I never wanted to be an actor, so it was never going to be at the cost of my education. Education was always priority in my life before, because I came from a middle class family where education is the only way to get through life. Only after I completed my graduation is when I was allowed to experiment with my life otherwise my parents wouldn't have allowed me to experiment this crazily."

