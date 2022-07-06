Breaking News
Taapsee Pannu sizzles in thigh-high slit dress at 'Shabaash Mithu' promotions

Updated on: 06 July,2022 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor donned a full-sleeve mini thigh-high slit blue bodycon dress with a white corset overlay, asymmetrical hemline and plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with bling hoop earrings and nude heels

Picture courtesy/Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account


Actor Taapsee Pannu, on Tuesday, dropped her new look from the promotions of her upcoming sports biopic film 'Shabaash Mithu'. The 'Thappad' actor took to her Instagram, and shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "For the #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu"

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor donned a full-sleeve mini thigh-high slit blue bodycon dress with a white corset overlay, asymmetrical hemline and plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with bling hoop earrings and nude heels.




Also Read: After London Indian Film Festival, 'Dobaaraa' headed for Fantasia Montreal


In the first picture, the 'Badla' actor struck a hot pose, standing behind glass, looking down at the ground, she can be seen flaunting her legs, while she takes the support of the wall to stand.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as they can't wait to see Taapsee essaying Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu' which is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

The Mithali Raj biopic will be facing a clash with Rajkummar Rao's upcoming thriller film 'Hit: The First Case'.

Apart from that, the 'Rashmi Rocket' actor will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next thriller 'Do Baara' and in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: Don’t want to hear 'ladki ne dhang se nahin khela’

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

