Taapsee Pannu: It’ll be nerve-racking

Taapsee keen to see audience’s reaction as Anurag-helmed Dobaaraa is set to premiere at London Indian Film Festival

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

Only hours away from the premiere of Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu admits she is a ball of nervousness. The sci-fi thriller, which marks her reunion with director Anurag Kashyap, will be screened at the London Indian Film Festival this evening. “I am looking forward to seeing the first reaction of the audience. It’s going to be quite nerve-racking because it’s the first time an open audience is watching the film. So, I am excited, and equally nervous too,” she grins, before quipping in her trademark humour, “But it’s London. That makes everything feel a little better.”

Also Read: Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj with utmost conviction

If her past associations with Kashyap are anything to go by, Pannu has little reason to worry. The two previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed Manmarziyaan (2018), following it up with Saand Ki Aankh (2019) that saw Kashyap serve as a producer. This time around, the duo have teamed up for a sci-fi offering that reportedly revolves around different time zones and time travel. Joining Pannu in the Ekta R Kapoor-backed project is her Thappad (2020) co-star Pavail Gulati. Happy to reunite with them, Pannu says, “I have been so consistently in touch [with Anurag] since Manmarziyaan, and with Pavail, that it feels like a continuation of sorts. It didn’t feel like we were working after a break. I am looking forward to working more with them.” The film is slated to release on August 19.

Also Read: Motorcycle diaries